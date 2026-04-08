Rapper iHeartMemphis Gassed Out of House by SWAT Team During Florida Arrest

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Rapper iHeartMemphis was gassed out of his house by multiple law enforcement agencies during a wild situation he live-streamed back in February.

Police reports obtained by TMZ reveal Florida's Davie and Plantation Police Departments' combined SWAT team worked together to force iHeart -- real name Richard Maurice Colbert -- out of his home after an extensive standoff on February 9 and into the following day.

The report states cops and the SWAT unit failed to make contact with Colbert after about an hour of commands outside his home ... some of which you can see in our clip. Police say they knew Colbert heard their commands because he was streaming on Instagram and mocking them ... and that's when cops say they brought their BearCat vehicle.

Officials say they broke a window to gain access to the home and sent the BearCat in to deploy its first release of 40mm CS gas -- tear gas -- into Colbert's bedroom, where he was last seen. But, they say Colbert didn't budge after 4 rounds of tear gas were sent into his bedroom.

PPD then requested some backup before SWAT released another 2 rounds of tear gas and one round of 40mm OC gas -- a pepper-based gas -- into the home.

Cops say Colbert was obviously bothered by the gas, as the report notes he fled to different spots in his house ... but they say he still did not surrender to police.

According to the report, both departments worked together to simultaneously breach the residence at about 1:30 AM on February 10 ... and arresting officers were able to enter his house and cuff Colbert an hour later.

We told you all about it when it happened -- the "Hit the Quan" rapper was sent to the slammer after allegedly making written and electronic threats to kill, and obstructing police without violence.

The report says officers searched Colbert's home the next day and confiscated a Smith & Wesson SD40 handgun and a magazine, 6 live rounds from the magazine, and one live round from a shelf near the fireplace.

This all took place after police had been in contact with Colbert and others about disturbances coming from his property a handful of times, BTW. His baby mama Cholee Land even asked for a police escort out of the residence on February 7 ... more than a week after she told cops Colbert had begun acting "irrationally and belligerent." Police say she informed them she thought he might be experiencing a mental health episode.