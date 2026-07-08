Nigerian Soccer Star Maduka Okoye Helps Cardi B At Paris Fashion Week

They don't call Paris the City of Love for nothing ... because Cardi B may have a new man ... he's an international soccer star, and her fans seem to be all for it!!!

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Check out this TikTok video from a Paris Fashion Week event ... the guy beside Cardi is Nigerian soccer goalkeeper Maduka Okoye ... and on top of making Bardi fans blush, he's quite the gentleman, helping her take a seat beside him.

Is this hunk of a man enough to get into the rapper's good graces? We'll have to see! But Cardi fans definitely don't hate the idea ... they've taken to social media to gush over the guy and are pointing out how comfortable the two look together.

There's nothing certain as of now ... but what we do know is the "WAP" singer already made a huge entrance at the Robert Wun Haute Couture Fall/Winter show with an amazing red dress.