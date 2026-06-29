Cardi B Stuns At BET Awards After-Party Following Epic Performance
Cardi B I Saved Some Heat for the BET Awards After-Party!!!
If you thought Cardi B had finally run out of steam after that jaw-dropping performance at the BET Awards ... think again.
The rapper kept the party going Sunday night at the 2026 BET Awards after-party in Hollywood, where all eyes were on her boobs in a plunging cutout dress that hugged every curve.
Let's be real, Cardi was impossible to miss ... finishing off the glam with a bouncy blowout and her best accessory of all -- that megawatt smile.
Cardi had plenty to grin about too ... just hours earlier she'd torn up the BET Awards stage with a medley of tracks from her "Am I the Drama?" album, including "Errtime," "Hello," "Check Please" and "Pretty & Petty."
As if that wasn't enough, Cardi also took home the trophy for Best Female Hip Hop Artist ... so she definitely had a few reasons to celebrate at the after-party.