Cardi B Looks Sexy In Red Dress At Robert Wun Haute Couture Show

Cardi B's paiting the town red over in Paris ... because she's wearing a sexy red dress at the Robert Wun Haute Couture Fall/Winter show for Paris Fashion Week.

Check out the photos ... the "Bodak Yellow" rapper is showing off her red bottoms ... literally.

It's hard not to stop and stare when Cardi's around ... but this just takes the cake.

The bright red and spherical shape of dress and accompanying handbag is oddly satisfying to look at ... accentuating her hips, booty and showing plenty of skin.

From head to toe, there's something eye-catching everywhere you look. And don't miss the stunning floral back tattoo, which almost blends seamlessly into the design of the dress.