Britney Spears' Sons Make Paris Fashion Week Runway Debut

Britney Spears' sons, Sean Preston and Jayden Federline, are struttin' their stuff on the runway for Paris Fashion Week for the first time ... and showcasing two very different styles.

The pair walked during the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show Friday ... and, while they're close in age, they certainly didn't dress like twins.

Check it out ... Sean Preston's looking tall, dark and handsome in a shiny black suit jacket ... accompanied by a black button-down, black tie, and a pair of blue jeans.

Meanwhile, Jayden's got the rugged look ... with a white tank top, fancy leather belt, blue jeans, and a chain dangling from his left leg.

Both boys looked just as confident as their mom did onstage back in the day ... and speaking of their famous fam -- if you missed it earlier today -- photogs spotted Britney hanging back in Los Angeles.