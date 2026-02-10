'Hit The Quan' Rapper iHeartMemphis Arrested for Making Threats to Kill

Rapper iHeartMemphis -- also known as iLoveMemphis -- was arrested early Tuesday morning after he streamed a dramatic standoff with Florida police during an apparent mental health crisis.

Plantation Police Department confirms to TMZ officers arrived at a residence Monday night, where the rapper -- real name Richard Maurice Colbert -- was armed and barricaded. Authorities successfully took him into custody on an active warrant for written or electronic threats to kill hours after they made initial contact.

Colbert was evaluated at a local hospital as a precaution and then booked into the clink. He is charged with making written or electronic threats to kill and for resisting an officer.

Police also say his dog -- seen on his livestream -- was safely removed from the home on Gatehouse Road and released to a family member.

Fans flooded social media with concerns over Colbert's mental state as he livestreamed for hours on Monday, even at one point holding up a gun. In another part of his livestream, he told officers at his home that he's God, and didn't need to sleep.

TMZ reached out to his family for comment ... so far, no word back. However, a family member told WFOR-TV they had been trying to help Colbert "for days."

iHeartMemphis rode to fame in 2015 with his hit song "Hit the Quan."