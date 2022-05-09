'Hit the Quan' Rapper iLoveMemphis Arrested in Miami

iLoveMemphis, the rapper responsible for the "Hit The Quan" dance craze, allegedly had a little too much fun at a raging block party ... because he left in handcuffs.

Memphis was arrested Saturday after cops say they responded to a home hosting a bash with at least 50 people, where someone reported bottles being thrown at passing cars.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, when cops arrived at the scene a shirtless Memphis approached officers with slurred speech and reeked of booze.

Police say they asked Memphis several times to identify himself with his first and last name and date of birth ... but when he failed to do after repeated requests, officers tried taking him into custody.

Cops say when they started placing Memphis into restraints, he tensed his arms ... preventing the cuffs from being slapped on. They say he also tensed his upper body and screamed as police tried putting him in the cop car.

When officers finally got him inside their vehicle, Memphis allegedly called one cop a "p**** a**" and an "immigrant."

Memphis was arrested and booked for multiple charges, including resisting arrest and disorderly intoxication.