'Looksmaxxing' Streamer Clavicular Arrested for Underage Clubbing in Arizona

"Looksmaxxing" influencer Clavicular just got a harsh dose of lawmaxxing ... 'cause the streamer just got busted and slapped with felony charges after allegedly sneaking into an Arizona nightclub with a fake ID and prescription drugs.

The controversial 20-year-old social media star -- real name Braden Peters -- was allegedly caught inside Casa Amigos late Saturday night, just before 11:20 PM, rolling in with a cameraman and a bodyguard.

Play video content

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, officers teamed up with club security to escort the 20-year-old out ... and once he was in custody, they allegedly found a forged ID used to get inside, along with two prescription-only pills, on him.

Braden reportedly claimed he was working for the club and planned to promote it.

He was initially booked into the Scottsdale City Jail, then transferred to Maricopa County Jail. After appearing before a judge Sunday, prosecutors recommended charges including Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of a Forged Instrument, and Minor Using a Fake ID to Enter a Liquor Establishment.