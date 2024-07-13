Ryan Garcia Parties Shirtless In Hawaii Nightclub

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ryan Garcia's boxing career is currently on hold, but his ability to party is still clearly going strong ... the star pugilist was spotted out at a nightclub in Hawaii this week, getting down on the dance floor without a shirt on.

The 25-year-old -- who was just recently expelled by the World Boxing Council for using a racial slur on social media -- hit up The District on Thursday night in Honolulu to blow off some steam ... and check out some footage TMZ Sports obtained, you can see he clearly had a good time at the hotspot.

King Ry was seen without a top on in the middle of a dance circle ... before he started shadowboxing to the beats that were blaring over the speaker system.

Later, Garcia fired up clubgoers from inside the DJ booth -- still without a shirt on.

It might, though, be the last time we see Garcia out for a while ... because the young fighter said in a video Friday -- just hours after his night out on the town -- that he's gearing up to head to rehab.

Garcia said in his vid he's "gotta handle some things, but after that, I'm going to check myself into rehab and get better."

Play video content