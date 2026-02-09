'NYPD Blue' Kim Delaney's Husband Arrested After Multiple Disturbance Calls to Home

Kim Delaney's husband was arrested after deputies responded to a disturbance at the former "NYPD Blue" star's Los Angeles-area apartment ... TMZ has learned.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department tells TMZ ... deputies responded to what was classified as a family disturbance on Sunday night. We're told deputies received four separate 911 calls reporting a possible verbal disturbance in a public area at the couple's apartment complex in Marina Del Rey.

According to the sheriff's department, Kim's hubby, James Morgan, was arrested at the scene for obstructing or delaying a public officer. He is currently still in custody and is due in court Tuesday.

TMZ broke the story ... back in April 2025, Kim was arrested for assault likely to cause great bodily injury against James who was also arrested at the time for misdemeanor domestic violence.

At the time, cops said the couple had been fighting for two days leading up to those arrests. During the first alleged incident, Kim called police and made a domestic violence report against James. Authorities say James left the home but returned, prompting another call to law enforcement.

Sheriff's deputies say James told them at the time Kim tried to hit him with her car, and he allegedly showed deputies video of the incident.

Despite the turmoil, the two appeared to reconcile shortly after. Not long after the arrests, Kim gifted James a bouquet of flowers for his 55th birthday, posting online ... "Birthday Boy, 55!!!!! Your wife loves you, my guy!"