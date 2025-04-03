Kim Delaney Sends Love to Husband After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Look How Much I Love My Husband ...

Kim Delaney looks like she's smoothed things over with her husband ... loving on him for his birthday a few days after he told cops she tried to use her car to hurt him.

The former "NYPD Blue" star got her hubby, James Morgan, a bouquet of flowers Thursday for his 55th birthday.

Kim proudly showed off the gift with a social media post ... saying, "Birthday Boy, 55!!!!! Your wife loves you, my guy!" She also added a song, Chris Stapleton's "Joy of My Life."

No mention of the alleged domestic incident between the two over the weekend ... and folks in the comments are confused by what's going with Kim and James.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story ... Kim was arrested Saturday for assault likely to cause great bodily injury against her husband, who was also arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence.

Cops say Kim and James were fighting for two days before their arrests ... with the first incident happening Friday night, when Kim called police and made a domestic violence report against James.

Police say James left their home after Friday's alleged incident and returned Saturday morning ... prompting Kim to call the cops again. Sheriffs deputies responded and say James told them Kim tried to hit him with her car and showed them video of her alleged attack.

Kim appeared in court Tuesday morning and prosecutors declined to file charges against her or her husband.