YouTube Star Kid Kypree Beat GF Over 'Something Stupid,' Alleged Victim Claims

She Says It Started With 'Stupid' Argument

YouTube star Kid Kypree got hit with a felony domestic violence charge after being caught on camera hitting his girlfriend ... and she told police the incident started with an argument about "something stupid."

Violent viral video shows a man who cops say is Kid Kypree beating the crap out of a woman in a bedroom ... punching her multiple times in the head and ribs in a vicious beatdown.

Kid Kypree -- government name Kypree Darnell Taylor -- was arrested in Michigan for aggravated domestic violence, a felony ... according to online records.

The social media star's girlfriend told police they were arguing about "something stupid" before Kypree hit her in the face ... according to the arrest affidavit, obtained by TMZ. Cops say the woman had significant swelling under her eye and on her cheek.

Police say the incident happened Sunday in Battle Creek ... and the town's police sergeant tells us Kypree fled the scene on foot after cops were called, but was found nearby and arrested, and booked into Calhoun County Jail.