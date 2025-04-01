'American Idol' Alum Antonella Barba Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

"American Idol" alum Antonella Barba found herself back in the slammer for a violation of her federal supervised release, TMZ has learned.

We're told the singer -- who gained fame on the 6th season of the hit series and previously served prison time on a drug charge -- was picked up by the Pt. Pleasant Beach Police Department in New Jersey Sunday night during a vehicle stop.

A rep for the U.S. Marshals tells us there was a warrant out for Antonella's arrest on a domestic violence charge from two weeks ago, and her federal probation from the old drug case was violated based on the new charge.

Records show she was released from the Essex County Correctional Facility Tuesday and will be on home detention with electronic monitoring until her next court hearing on April 29.

As we mentioned, Antonella spent a considerable amount of time in federal prison ... after she was arrested in 2018 and found guilty of possessing with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl in 2019. She got out of prison in October 2021 but remains on five years of supervised release.

It didn't take her long to get in trouble -- in August 2022, her probation officer says he conducted a home visit and discovered she moved out of her approved residence in Point Pleasant the month prior. Afterward, she agreed to be placed on a curfew and wear an electronic ankle bracelet.

Things went further downhill for Antonella in late November 2024, when she was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident with her ex-partner -- named as K.H. in court documents -- who was accused of punching Barba in the face, splitting her skin open and forcing her to get stitches.

The probation officer says Antonella then got herself kicked out of a domestic violence shelter in January of this year for compromising its location by sharing it with K.H. The pair were allegedly involved in two other incidents in February of this year, which separately involved the Rutherford Police Department and East Orange Police Department.

She's now been ordered to cease all contact with K.H. and family as part of her house arrest.