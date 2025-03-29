Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Arrests Made After Repo Man's Head Run Over by Driver Trying to Escape Tow

Memphis Repo Man 2 Suspects Arrested in Shocking Case!!! Man's Head Run Over in Viral Video

repo man arrests mug shots
Facebook @Phil Pacman Guy / Memphis Police Department Composite

Two people have been arrested in Memphis after a repo man had his head run over in a shocking video that has since gone viral.

Nicholas Wray and Brandi Revels were arrested Friday -- both on suspicion of aggravated assault for the harrowing incident that took place Wednesday.

032825_repo_man_run_over_kal_v3
RUN OVER IN REVERSE
Facebook/Phil Pacman Guy

In the insane video ... a repo man is attempting to hook a red Ford Fusion and tow it away, but another man -- presumed to be Wray -- hopped into the car and started it.

With the poor repo man's head and torso under the car, the driver slams into reverse -- running over the man's melon!

repo man arrests mug shots Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department

Memphis Police Dept. told TMZ ... the repo man sustained abrasions on his head and was experiencing arm pain ... and he "had to be shook in order to keep him awake." He was hospitalized in non-critical condition.

repo man injuries sub facebook

The victim posted his injuries online afterward ... showing him scraped up and wearing a neck brace ... but it could have been so much worse!

032825_tmz_live_tow_truck_kal
TRAGIC TOWING
TMZ.com

Get well soon!

