Leighton Vander Esch's Dad's Domestic Violence Case Dismissed

The criminal charges Leighton Vander Esch's father, Darwin, had been facing related to an alleged domestic violence incident have been dropped, TMZ Sports has learned.

Idaho County court records we obtained show everything was dismissed on March 27 ... after prosecutors said the alleged victim -- Leighton Vander Esch's mom, Sandy -- told them she no longer wanted to pursue the case.

"She stated that she is not in fear of the defendant," officials wrote in a motion to dismiss the matter, "and for the sake of family unity she informed your movant she wanted the charges dismissed."

They added there have "been no problems or incidents between the defendant and the victim since the day these charges occurred" ... and stated Sandy's "three daughters have all written letters to your movant requesting that the charges be dismissed."

Darwin had been facing one felony count of attempted strangulation, one misdemeanor count of domestic violence battery and one count of destruction of a telephone line ... after he allegedly got in a physical dispute with Sandy on Dec. 1, 2024 following an argument at a bar.

Authorities alleged Darwin locked Sandy out of their house, and when she broke in ... he put his hands around her neck and "was pushing and squeezing, not letting her talk or breathe."

They claim Darwin then took her phone away as she tried to call for emergency services.

Darwin was arrested a short time later ... and pleaded not guilty to the charges on Dec. 2, 2024. Sandy, meanwhile, filed for divorce from Darwin that same day. Court records show that the case remains ongoing.

Darwin and Sandy were mainstays throughout Leighton's football life -- they traveled across the country to watch him play, and were even right alongside him in the leadup to the Dallas Cowboys taking him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.