Chiefs' Xavier Worthy Sues Domestic Violence Accuser, Alleges Extortion, Abuse

Xavier Worthy is suing his ex, alleging she abused him and fabricated claims of domestic violence in an effort to "extort a home, money, cars, and other valuables" from him.

The Kansas City Chiefs star filed the lawsuit in Texas on Monday morning ... less than three weeks after he was arrested over Tia Jones' claims that he choked her during a March 7 dispute at their Williamson County home.

Worthy alleged in the docs that he's actually the real victim ... claiming Jones was the one who became violent -- and "extortive" -- after he says he found out in late February that she had cheated on him.

Worthy claims he asked her repeatedly to leave their home after the alleged infidelity ... and even offered to get her an apartment to allow her time to get "back on her feet."

The NFL player, though, said she refused ... and "became enraged and engaged in a series of abusive, extortive efforts."

Worthy states she destroyed his game room on March 7 -- breaking his desk and a PlayStation 5. He said a short time later, she scratched his face and ripped huge chunks of his hair from his head.

The 21-year-old wide receiver claims Jones -- who was his fiancée at the time of their relationship-ending altercation this month -- then made up a story of repeated abuse by Worthy in a petition to get a protective order.

To make matters worse, Worthy also alleges while he was in police custody over some of her claims, she "stole or destroyed over $150,000 worth of [his] personal property and cash from the residence" -- including a handgun, bracelets and more.

Worthy said she's exhibited similar behavior in at least one previous high-profile relationship she was in.

Worthy wrote in his suit that it's all done some serious harm to not only his body and his property -- "but his credibility, veracity, and reputation" as well ... particularly after he says prosecutors declined to bring criminal charges against him in the case.

He's suing for over $250,000 in damages.