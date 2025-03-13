Xavier Worthy's Fiancée Claims He Choke Slammed Her, 'Felt Like I Was Going to Die'

Xavier Worthy's fiancée made some shocking claims in her application for a protective order against the NFL star this week ... including allegations he choked and beat her on several different occasions.

TMZ Sports just obtained the court filing ... and in it, Tia Jones -- who got engaged to Worthy in July 2024 -- says the Kansas City Chiefs wideout violently put his hands on her at least five different times in the last year.

She stated in the documents the first incident took place in October 2024 -- after the two had quarreled over comments Worthy's mother had made to her. She alleges Xavier got so upset during the tiff -- he "pushed me to the ground with two hands." She stated he apologized shortly after.

Several weeks later, around Christmas time, Jones claims in the protective order application that Worthy picked her up, slammed her on a bed and began choking her after they "were arguing over him cheating."

"He knew about my history of abuse in past relationships," she said, "so I was horrified that he would do that. I told him to never do that again."

She, though, states that only angered Worthy further ... alleging he then charged at her and threw her on the ground. She said she sustained a bloody and swollen toe in the altercation and ultimately left his apartment. She said when she came back later, they "ended up talking and he apologized" -- but she wrote in the docs it wasn't long before he attacked her again.

She stated the two were in a dispute in a closet of one his Kansas City residence's rooms -- when he "got tired of what I had to say, grabbed my throat with his left hand and squeezed it, shook me, and threw my head back."

"My head jerked forward," she said, "and I hit my face on the closet door, chipping my bottom tooth. It hurt really bad."

She wrote in the docs the next incident took place around Valentine's Day ... after the two had gotten into another dispute over his alleged infidelity and his subsequent asking of her to leave their house.

"He got very upset with me," she wrote, "grabbed my throat with two hands and squeezed, shook me, and pushed me away. He then walked away, and I just cried."

Jones wrote the last -- and most recent -- physical altercation took place on March 7 ... which ultimately led to his arrest later that day.

"This was the absolute most violent he has ever been," she said.

Jones -- a track and field athlete -- stated the issues began in the morning, when Xavier got "upset with me because I did not give him and his new dog enough attention the night before after my long day of practice."

She said Worthy and her exchanged words -- and after she called him "a bitch," "he flipped out."

Jones says Worthy picked her up and slammed her body against their home's walls -- all while yelling "get out, get the f*** out." She says she was only able to break free after pulling his hair.

She says Xavier then followed her and put his hands on her further.

"He grabs me by my throat, lifts me off the ground, and slams me on the floor," she said.

Jones claimed she hit her head so hard during the incident, it caused her vision to go blurry. She alleged Worthy eventually calmed down -- but she had to cancel her practice because her leg "hurt so bad that I was limping on it."

She says Worthy was adamant about her moving out in the hours that ensued ... yet when she thought they were going to discuss future living arrangements, he allegedly snapped again.

She wrote in the documents, Worthy threw his keys at her but missed.

"Before I could turn around," she stated, "Xavier hit me upside my head, and pushed me to the ground."

Worthy then allegedly took Jones' phone, iPad and computer ... and got even more violent.

"He follows me to the game room, and starts tossing me around, choking me and slamming me," she said. "He carries me to the garage door. I remember holding onto the wall while he was pulling me, making both my feet come off the ground. He lets one of his hands go to open the garage, and then he puts both of his hands around my neck from behind and he chokes my neck so tight I was making choking sounds."

"I felt like I was going to die," she added.

Seconds later, she said Worthy "grabbed the part of my throat that I swallow with, like he was trying to rip it out." He then allegedly threw her to the ground and put his "right knee on my throat."

"I could not breathe," she said. "It was on there for more than 10 seconds."

She said when the altercation finally ended, Worthy "locked me out and let my dog come out. I waited in my car for the police to come."

Cops did eventually arrive on the scene ... and arrested Worthy. He was booked on one charge of assaulting a family/household member while impeding breath/circulation ... but on Sunday, the district attorney's office stated it was declining the case following a further investigation into the matter.

Worthy's attorneys said in a statement to TMZ Sports on Thursday the footballer "denies each of the allegations" that were made in the filing.

"Mr. Worthy maintains his innocence," Chip Lewis and Sam Bassett said, "and stands by the conclusions of the District Attorney after law enforcement's review of Ms. Jones’ unfounded allegations."