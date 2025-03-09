Kansas City Chiefs Xavier Worthy Won’t Be Charged Over Domestic Violence Arrest

Xavier Worthy is off the hook in his domestic violence case -- no charges will be filed against him … TMZ has confirmed.

The District Attorney in Williamson County, Texas says after further investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and a discussion with a third-party witness, Xavier’s case was being declined at this time. Xavier’s attorney also confirmed the DA’s decision to TMZ. Xavier and his lawyers are fully cooperating with law enforcement.

As we reported … Xavier was arrested Friday night on suspension of domestic violence -- specifically, an assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation, so seemingly choking. It's still unclear exactly what occurred ... but at the time, the charge was a third-degree felony.