Kansas City Chiefs' Xavier Worthy Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested in Williamson County, Texas ... and the allegation is very serious.

Xavier was arrested Friday night on suspension of domestic violence -- specifically, an assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation, AKA choking.

Law enforcement tells us he is still in Williamson County jail -- without bail as he waits to appear before a judge at some point today.

It's not yet clear exactly what occurred ... but the charge is a third degree felony.

In Super Bowl LIX, Worthy had 8 receptions for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 22–40 loss.

He had a breakout freshman year at Texas, breaking several freshman school records ... and he holds the 40-yard dash record at the 2024 NFL Combine with 4.21 seconds.

As a rookie, he finished with 59 receptions for 638 yards and 6 touchdowns in the 2024 season.