Patrick Mahomes Ensures Star Rookie Gets First Touchdown Ball

Patrick Mahomes ain't just the best player on the Chiefs, he might be the top teammate too ... 'cause he went to epic lengths to make sure star rookie Xavier Worthy didn't lose his first-ever NFL touchdown ball.

Check out the quarterback's actions following Worthy's 21-yard scamper to the endzone in the first quarter of Kansas City's season-opening win over Baltimore ... No. 15 barely celebrated the six points -- and instead, raced toward an official.

Mahomes had apparently realized the 21-year-old dropped the pigskin in the big moment ... and he went to retrieve it for the 2024 first-round pick before it was lost.

You can see in video from the broadcast, after he secured it from the ball dude, he ran alongside Worthy ... and eventually handed it off to the youngster so he could forever have it as a keepsake.

Of course, it wouldn't be long before Worthy got TD No. 2 -- in the fourth quarter of the contest, he hauled in a 35-yard score from Mahomes ... and just like No. 1, Patrick helped him get that ball too.