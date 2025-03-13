Xavier Worthy Accuser Gets Protective Order Against Chiefs Star

A woman who alleged Xavier Worthy roughed her up last week has now gotten a temporary protective order against the Kansas City Chiefs star, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

A Williamson County, Texas court official tells us the woman, Tia Jones, requested the order on Wednesday -- and a judge granted it a short time later.

Jones had first accused Worthy of wrongdoing last week -- and the wide receiver was ultimately arrested over the allegations on Friday night. The 21-year-old was booked into a local jail on one charge of assaulting a family/household member while impeding breath/circulation ... but on Sunday, the district attorney's office stated it was declining the case following a further investigation into the matter.

Jones, though, nonetheless still filed for the protective order this week ... and her attorneys told The Associated Press on Wednesday she's looking "forward to the facts and circumstances of that night coming to light through the formal legal process and getting the justice that she deserves."

"Ms. Jones has chosen to use her voice to speak up for herself," they added.

For Worthy's part, his lawyers, Chip Lewis and Sam Bassett, have been adamant he's the real victim in the case ... saying in a statement of their own Jones exploded on him after he discovered her alleged infidelity.

"She has refused to vacate the residence and made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting to this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy," the attorneys said. "The complainant further destroyed a room in the residence, scratched Mr. Worthy's face and ripped out parts of his hair, which there is photographic evidence of. Worthy told law enforcement at the time of the incident he did not want to press charges against the complainant."