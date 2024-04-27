TMZ TV Hot Takes: Joe Biden, Emma Stone, Xavier Worthy
TMZ TV Hot Takes Joe Biden's Suicidal Thoughts ... Emma Stone, Xavier Worthy
The end of another hectic week, but -- before you hit the town Saturday -- check out some of our best clips from the week.
TMZ Live
On "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles discuss President Joe Biden's Howard Stern interview ... where he reveals he contemplated suicide after his first wife's tragic death.
TMZ on TV
Our "TMZ on TV" crew discusses Emma Stone wanting to go by her given name: Emily Stone.
TMZ Sports
And, "TMZ Sports" tackles Taylor Swift liking a post about boyfriend Travis Kelce's Chiefs drafting Xavier Worthy from the University of Texas.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.