TMZ TV Hot Takes Brendan Paul's Arrest ... Kanye West, Caitlin Clark

Drug charges, an adult entertainment venture and a new shoe deal ... all in a day's work for TMZ! Check out the best clips from Wednesday.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

On "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles discuss Diddy's associate Brendan Paul facing felony drug charges after his arrest last month.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Our "TMZ on TV" cred discusses Kanye's plan to launch an adult entertainment company in consultation with Stormy Daniels' ex Mike Moz ... Yeezy Porn!

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

And, the "TMZ Sports" team dives into Caitlin Clark's eight-year, $28 million Nike contract.