TMZ TV Hot Takes: Brendan Paul's Arrest, Kanye West, Caitlin Clark
TMZ TV Hot Takes Brendan Paul's Arrest ... Kanye West, Caitlin Clark
Drug charges, an adult entertainment venture and a new shoe deal ... all in a day's work for TMZ! Check out the best clips from Wednesday.
TMZ Live
On "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles discuss Diddy's associate Brendan Paul facing felony drug charges after his arrest last month.
TMZ on TV
Our "TMZ on TV" cred discusses Kanye's plan to launch an adult entertainment company in consultation with Stormy Daniels' ex Mike Moz ... Yeezy Porn!
TMZ Sports
And, the "TMZ Sports" team dives into Caitlin Clark's eight-year, $28 million Nike contract.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!