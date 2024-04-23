Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ TV Hot Takes: Swifties Sending Death Threats, Sabrina 'Saltburn' Lyrics, Mahomes' Trolled

TMZ HOT TAKES SWIFTIES SENDING DEATH THREATS Sabrina 'Saltburn' Lyrics, The Mahomes' Trolled

hot-takes
Getty/Instagram/Coachella

Happy Monday, folks! To start your week on the right note, we have a good ol' dose of TMZ Hot Takes for you to enjoy!

TMZ Live

SCARY SWIFTIES...
TMZ.com

First of all, Harvey and Charles discuss the darker side of Swiftie-mania ... with one less-than-glowing online reviewer having to go incognito to dodge the onslaught of death threats. Yikes!

TMZ on TV

INSIDE REFERENCES
TMZ.com

"TMZ on TV" is stirring up the Coachella chatter, diving deep into Sabrina Carpenter's lyric-change antics with that sneaky reference to her BF Barry Keoghan's "Saltburn" bathwater scene.

TMZ Sports

CAN'T ESCAPE RAIDER NATION
TMZSports.com

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany had some trouble in paradise when they ran into some hardcore Raiders fans in Mexico -- which Babcock and Mojo talk about over on "TMZ Sports."

FROM RIVALS TO BUDS
TMZ Studios

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later