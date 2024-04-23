TMZ TV Hot Takes: Swifties Sending Death Threats, Sabrina 'Saltburn' Lyrics, Mahomes' Trolled
TMZ HOT TAKES SWIFTIES SENDING DEATH THREATS Sabrina 'Saltburn' Lyrics, The Mahomes' Trolled
Happy Monday, folks! To start your week on the right note, we have a good ol' dose of TMZ Hot Takes for you to enjoy!
TMZ Live
First of all, Harvey and Charles discuss the darker side of Swiftie-mania ... with one less-than-glowing online reviewer having to go incognito to dodge the onslaught of death threats. Yikes!
TMZ on TV
"TMZ on TV" is stirring up the Coachella chatter, diving deep into Sabrina Carpenter's lyric-change antics with that sneaky reference to her BF Barry Keoghan's "Saltburn" bathwater scene.
TMZ Sports
Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany had some trouble in paradise when they ran into some hardcore Raiders fans in Mexico -- which Babcock and Mojo talk about over on "TMZ Sports."
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!