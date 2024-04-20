Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ TV Hot Takes: GloRilla, Barry Keoghan & Sabrina Carpenter, LeBron James

TMZ TV Hot Takes GloRilla Arrest Video ... Barry & Sabrina, LeBron

TMZ TV Hot Takes

It's finally the weekend, and we've got more hot takes from the past week for you to enjoy.

TMZ Live

"YOU DON'T KNOW WHO I AM???"
TMZ.com

Harvey and Charles break down GloRilla's DUI arrest video, including the moment her breast slipped out of her clothes, on "TMZ Live."

TMZ on TV

DISNEY DATE
TMZ.com

Our "TMZ on TV" team delves into Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter's Disneyland date.

TMZ Sports

G.O.A.T. TALK
TMZSports.com

And, on "TMZ Sports" Babcock and Mojo examine basketball's G.O.A.T. debate between MJ and LeBron.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later