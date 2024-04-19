TMZ TV Hot Takes: Taylor Swift's Album Leak, Caitlin Clark, Tom Brady
We're coming to the end of another jam-packed week full of stories for Swifties, sports fans and more. Here are some of our best from the Thursday that was!
TMZ Live
On "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles address the purported Taylor Swift album leak ... including the lyrics aimed at one of her famous exes!
TMZ on TV
During "TMZ on TV," the crew debates a reporter's awkward interaction during Caitlin Clark's first Indiana Fever News conference. Creepy or dorky ... watch the clip and decide for yourself.
TMZ Sports
And, Babcock and Mojo talk Tom Brady's shirtless bod ... sharing video of the still-jacked superstar in a full-on sprint.
