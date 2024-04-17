Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Courtney Love, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Devin Haney & Ryan Garcia

TMZ TV Hot Takes Courtney Love Trashes Taylor Swift ... Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Final Straw, Devin & Ryan's Face Off

0416-hot-takes

The week has only just started but, in case you're behind, here are some TMZ TV hot takes to catch up on.

NOT FEELIN' THE LOVE
First up, on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles discuss Courtney Love's biting criticism of Taylor Swift. She even came for Beyoncé, too!!!

THE FINAL STRAW
Next, on "TMZ TV," Charlie tells the gang all about Gypsy Rose Blanchard's final straw with her estranged hubby, Ryan Anderson.

ITCHING TO FIGHT
Finally, on "TMZ Sports," Mike and Mojo break down Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia's heated face-off on the top of the Empire State Building.

