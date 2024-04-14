Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Korra Obidi, Wendy Osefo, Allen Iverson

TMZ TV Hot Takes Korra Obidi Attacked ... Wendy Osefo, Allen Iverson

Sunday's a day of rest for a lot of people ... so, sit back, relax and take in some of the best stories TMZ covered this past week!

TMZ Live

TERRIFYING ATTACK
TMZ.com

On "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles break down "So You Think You Can Dance" star Korra Obidi going to the hospital after a knife and acid attack in London.

TMZ on TV

VACATION CAPER
TMZ.com

The "TMZ on TV" squad talks "The Real Housewives of Potomac" Wendy Osefo's home being burglarized after she posted photos on vacation.

TMZ Sports

TINY TRIBUTE
TMZSports.com

And, the "TMZ Sports" crew addresses the controversy surrounding the size of Allen Iverson's statue in Philadelphia.

