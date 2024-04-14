TMZ TV Hot Takes: Korra Obidi, Wendy Osefo, Allen Iverson

Sunday's a day of rest for a lot of people ... so, sit back, relax and take in some of the best stories TMZ covered this past week!

TMZ Live

On "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles break down "So You Think You Can Dance" star Korra Obidi going to the hospital after a knife and acid attack in London.

TMZ on TV

The "TMZ on TV" squad talks "The Real Housewives of Potomac" Wendy Osefo's home being burglarized after she posted photos on vacation.

TMZ Sports

And, the "TMZ Sports" crew addresses the controversy surrounding the size of Allen Iverson's statue in Philadelphia.