TMZ TV Hot Takes: Kourtney Kardashian's Clap Back, Ne-Yo, Nate Diaz
TMZ TV Hot Takes Kourtney K Claps Back ... Ne-Yo, Nate Diaz
It's the beginning of another beautiful week ... but, before we all turn the page, check out some of the best clips from TMZ last week!
TMZ Live
On "TMZ Live," Harvey & Charles talk Kourtney Kardashian's clap back at an internet troll who took a shot at her body.
TMZ on TV
Our "TMZ on TV" crew breaks down Ne-Yo's comments on throuples ... which he made while holding hands with his two GFs!!!
TMZ Sports
And, Babcock and the boys discuss the lawsuit against Nate Diaz over a 2023 street fight in New Orleans on "TMZ Sports."
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!