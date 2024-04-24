TMZ TV Hot Takes: Alec Baldwin, Luke Bryan, Pete Rose

We are only a couple days into a new week and there's already so much to discuss. So, settle in for some new TMZ TV hot takes!!!

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

First up, on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles discuss Alec Baldwin's face-off with a pro-Palestine protester -- who aggressively got in the actor's face while in a Manhattan coffee shop.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Next up, on "TMZ TV," Melanie confirms Luke Bryan is doing just fine after falling onstage ... revealing the one thing that kept him from seriously injuring himself.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

Finally, on "TMZ Sports," Mike and Mojo discuss Pete Rose roasting Shohei Ohtani over the pitcher's gambling scandal -- in which S.O. is a victim.