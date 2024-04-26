Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ TV Hot Takes: Neil Tennant & Taylor Swift, Harvey Weinstein, Reggie Bush

TMZ TV Hot Takes Neil Tennant Blasts Taylor Swift ... Harvey Weinstein, Reggie Bush

042524_Hot-Takes-Thumbnail

Almost the end of the week, and TMZ's got more hot takes for ya. Take a look at the best from a controversial Thursday.

TMZ Live

WHERE'S THE HITS?
TMZ.com

On "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles address the controversial comments Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys fame made about Taylor Swift.

judgment overturned
TMZ.com

Our "TMZ on TV," crew reacts to Harvey Weinstein's New York rape conviction getting overturned.

TMZ Sports

POOLSIDE MEETING
TMZSports.com

And, our "TMZ Sports" squad talks Reggie Bush finally getting his Heisman Trophy back ... and, how a chance encounter started it all.

Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later