Julio Urias Suspended For Violating MLB's Domestic Violence Policy

Former Dodgers star Julio Urias has just been suspended for roughly half the 2025 season ... after the MLB announced the pitcher violated its domestic violence policy.

Commissioner Rob Manfred revealed the punishment on Wednesday ... nearly two years after Urias was accused of roughing up his wife outside of BMO Stadium in Los Angeles following an LAFC vs. Inter Miami matchup.

"The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball has completed its investigation into allegations that free agent pitcher Julio Urías violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," the commish said in a statement.

"Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Urías violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate."

Urias -- who sat out all of the 2024 season -- will be allowed to be reinstated from the restricted list on July 17, Manfred said.

Urias was ultimately hit with five misdemeanor charges stemming from the September 2023 incident with his wife. He went on to plead no contest to one count of misdemeanor domestic battery in May 2024 ... and the other four charges he was facing were dropped.

Weeks after the case closed, video of the alleged altercation with his wife was released -- and it's disturbing.