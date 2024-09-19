Julio Urias Domestic Violence Incident Video Released

Video from ex-Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias' September 2023 domestic violence incident has been released ... showing the World Series champion running toward his wife and slamming her into a fence after a soccer game.

The footage backs what TMZ Sports reported just days after Urias' arrest ... when law enforcement sources told us he came up from behind his partner, put his arm around her, forcefully pushed her into the barrier and pulled her hair.

The clip also shows Urias swinging in the woman's direction while bystanders tried to intervene ... although it is unclear if he landed the punch.

Once security arrived, Urias was separated from his wife before the witness video cuts out.

We were told the dispute was seemingly sparked over the 28-year-old taking pictures with female fans outside BMO Stadium following the LAFC vs. Inter Miami matchup on September 3.

Our sources stated the woman had blood coming out of her nose and had strangulation marks and redness on her face following the altercation.

Urias was arrested at the scene shortly after the incident ... and was booked on a felony domestic violence charge. He then posted $50,000 bail.

Urias ultimately faced five misdemeanor charges stemming from the incident. He pleaded no contest to misdemeanor domestic battery in May 2024 ... and the other four charges were dropped.