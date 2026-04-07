Offset Seen for First Time Since Being Shot, Smoking in Hospital Gown

I Just Got Shot ... I Need a Hospital Smoke Break!!!

Here's the first look at Offset since being shot outside a Florida casino ... he's in a wheelchair having a smoke outside a hospital ... and he's wearing his hospital gown.

Check out these photos of Offset being wheeled outside for a smoke break ... he's got non-slip hospital socks, hospital wristbands, a bandage on his arm, and some wires coming off his fingertip.

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There's an ICU tag attached to his chair on wheels ... but we've been told by Offset's camp that he's "stable and being closely monitored."

TMZ broke the story ... the former Migos rapper was shot Monday near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL.

Law enforcement told us the shooting happened in the valet area and that Offset suffered non-life threatening injuries.