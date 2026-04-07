Quavo Prays For Offset After He Was Shot Outside Florida Casino

Quavo is at a loss for words after Offset was shot outside a Florida casino ... but for now, he’s sending prayers.

The Migos rapper took to IG shortly after his former bandmate had been shot outside of the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida ... which put Offset in the hospital.

Quavo kept it simple ... posting prayer hands emoji on a black screen -- no caption, no statement.

Of course ... the moment hits harder given their history. As you know, Quavo's nephew and former Migos member, Takeoff, was tragically shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley in November 2022 after a fight broke out at a private party.

Quavo has been very open about the grief he’s carried since ... making this latest scare all the more heavy.