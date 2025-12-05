Offset Crashes Gunna Sold-Out Concert in Miami
Gunna & Offset We're A 'Different Species' When We Perform Together!!!
Gunna's sold-out Wun World Tour stop in Miami welcomed a surprise guest appearance last night -- his good buddy Offset!!!
The two ATLiens have blossomed into quite the collaborators as of late, and Offset sent the crowd inside the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park into a frenzy when he popped out onto the stage to complete his and Gunna's "Prada Dem" duet from Gunna's "One of Wun" album that was released last year.
Offset also stuck around to perform he and Gunna's most recent track together, "Different Species" from Offset's "Kiari" album, which dropped back in August to rave reviews -- as well as his own hits, including "Say My Grace" and Migos' magnum opus, "Bad and Boujee."
Gunna and Offset have been gelling so hard, it wouldn't be a surprise if they popped out with a joint project in the near future!!!