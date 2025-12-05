Offset Crashes Gunna Sold-Out Concert in Miami

Play video content Nick De Vito, sosaintnick

Gunna's sold-out Wun World Tour stop in Miami welcomed a surprise guest appearance last night -- his good buddy Offset!!!

The two ATLiens have blossomed into quite the collaborators as of late, and Offset sent the crowd inside the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park into a frenzy when he popped out onto the stage to complete his and Gunna's "Prada Dem" duet from Gunna's "One of Wun" album that was released last year.

Offset also stuck around to perform he and Gunna's most recent track together, "Different Species" from Offset's "Kiari" album, which dropped back in August to rave reviews -- as well as his own hits, including "Say My Grace" and Migos' magnum opus, "Bad and Boujee."