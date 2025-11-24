Offset Accused of Trying to Set Up Stefon Diggs, Source Denies It

Offset is actively looking to put Stefon Diggs in a blender for knocking up his estranged wife Cardi B ... if the claims of one of his side chicks are to be believed!!!

Jordyn Gorr -- an IG model whose bio puts her location in Miami -- shared several alleged leaked DM messages between herself and Offset Monday ... revealing an intricate plot to have Cardi's new baby daddy tackled -- off the field.

Gorr accused Offset of "violating" her ... yet still badgering her to give him Diggs' location so he could get his revenge. The messages appear to show Gorr being down for the setup ... before she grew frustrated with the rapper.

A source close to Offset tells TMZ Hip Hop that "this girl has an ongoing beef with Set and is now looking to blow this up into something it's not. Their feud has no connection to Diggs."

On November 16, Offset allegedly called Gorr an "Opp ass n***a" and demanded she "Give drop or don’t come back around."

Play video content TMZ.com

Offset has been Instagram-less since last week after denying he made the posts about Cardi's newest bundle of joy being "his kid" and hasn't responded to Gorr's allegations -- nor has Cardi -- but the "Am I The Drama?" rapper has been vocal about her concerns dealing with her estranged hubby as of late.