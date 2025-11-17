Offset Denies Posting On Social Media About Cardi B's Baby With Stefon Diggs

Offset says he never posted and then deleted a supposed reference to Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' baby boy.

Here's the deal ... Cardi made a big stink over the weekend about Offset allegedly harassing her after social media went wild over a post that appeared to be from Offset, where it looked like he said "My kid lol" on his Instagram story.

Thing is ... Offset claims the post was fabricated and Cardi is responding to "misinformation."

A spokesperson for the Migos rapper tells TMZ ... "Any statements attributed to Offset circulating on social media are completely fabricated. Cardi responded to misinformation, and the situation escalated unnecessarily. Offset has remained supportive of Cardi and genuinely wishes her nothing but the best."

It's unclear who allegedly fabricated the post and how it ended up going viral.

As we reported, Cardi warned those who might laugh at the seemingly absurd drama, saying, "Y'all be thinking it's so funny and it's not ... It's all fun and games until it's too late."

She also posted, "Sometimes I sleep and I wonder, 'This is not normal.' You see crime documentaries ... You see s*** on social media about women getting killed every other day."