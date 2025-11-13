Stefon Diggs Tosses Football To Cheerleader Minutes After Cardi B Announces Birth

Stefon Diggs had his eyes on a cheerleader minutes after Cardi B announced the birth of their son ... because he tossed her a football during his NFL game.

Cardi took to social media Thursday to announce she had given birth to Stefon's boy ... shortly before Stefon's New England Patriots kicked off their Thursday Night Football matchup with the New York Jets.

Stefon caught a pass from quarterback Drake Maye in the first quarter and his route took him out of bounds ... and when he was on the sidelines he tossed the football to a Patriots cheerleader.

Folks online noticed Stefon's ball toss ... and some people think it's a bad look, given that Cardi had just announced the birth of their son.

Stefon already has a daughter, Nova, from a previous relationship and he's contesting whether he fathered a child with model Aileen Lopera, AKA Lord Gisselle.

As we first told you ... we obtained video of Stefon leaving a hospital with a car seat in his hands back in May ... exactly one day before he hard-launched his relationship with Cardi B.

The cheerleader looked surprised Stefon even tossed the football to her ... she didn't catch the pass, but she had pom poms in her hands. 🤷🏽‍♂️

Stefon's been known to play around with cheerleaders ... taking this funny photo at the 2023 Pro Bowl.

The Pats are playing at home and Cardi B went to a game a couple weeks ago and sat with Pats owner Robert Kraft ... but it doesn't look like she's in the house tonight.

