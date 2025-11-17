Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cardi B Says Her Mom's Getting On Her Nerves After Giving Birth

Cardi B Loses Her Cookies!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
BACK OFF, MOM!!!
Cardi B is venting about a new houseguest who's been getting on her nerves ever since she gave birth to Stefon Diggs' son ... and it's her own mother!!!

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper hopped on social media and explained all the things her mom's been doing to drive her crazy.

cardi b and stefon diggs getty 1
Cardi says her pantry's missing some of her favorite snacks -- especially her late-night cravings -- and it's all her mom's doing. Say goodbye to those cookies, and sayonara to that jerky.

Sounds like grandma's also switched things up for some of the grandkids, too ... we're looking at you, Kulture.

As we reported ... Cardi gave birth earlier this month to a son, her first child with Stefon.

Cardi has three children with Migos rapper Offset -- Kulture, Blossom, and Wave -- and she says her mom always comes to stay with her when there's a newborn.

No word how long Cardi B's mom plans to stay with her this time.

