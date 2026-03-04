Rapper Quavo Hit With $3 Million Lien for Unpaid Taxes by IRS

Rapper Quavo allegedly failed to pay a massive seven-figure tax bill ... and now the IRS has hit him with a massive lien over the unpaid amounts, TMZ has learned.

According to docs filed in January, Uncle Sam hit Quavo -- legal name Quavois Marshall -- with a federal tax lien for money they say he owed for 3 separate years.

The IRS claims Quavo owes $915,660 for 2021 ... $887,486 for 2022 ... and $1,109,497.79 for 2023 ... bringing his total debt to $2,912,644.33.