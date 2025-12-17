21 Savage Blasts Young Thug & Gunna, Quavo & Offset to End Their Beefs

21 Savage is taking it upon himself to patch Atlanta's torn hip hop culture back together ... by calling out Young Thug, Gunna, Quavo and Offset to get their ish together!!!

His new album is titled "What Happened To The Streets," and on Wednesday, he openly questioned what happened to the unity between YSL and the Migos!!!

21 snapped on Thug and Gunna first -- mainly Jeffrey -- for going into his RICO trial with the understanding Gunna wasn't a street dude ... but he clearly wasn't trying to leave the crew, or let alone have Thugga locked up for life!!!

Gunna has been focused heavily on his solo career and fitness journey, both of which are going successfully, whereas Thug is entering a new family chapter on his end. A genuine reunion would be well received.

Lil Baby also got called out for blindly following Young Thug, who was "moving goal posts" after his jailhouse phone calls exposed him to be a chatty patty all the same.

As for the surviving Migos, 21 dared both Quavo and Offset to post the group chat where he scolded them to reconnect for the sake of the culture.

Offset and Quavo reached a neutral zone following the death of Takeoff but they haven't recorded or released any music since ... but 21 thinks they're better off as a pair.