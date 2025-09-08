Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

DJ Akademiks Says Young Thug Valuing 'Street Codes' Caused LGBTQ+ Meltdown

DJ Akademiks Young Thug's Take on Street Code -- Career Ender!

Young Thug's world is in shambles after jailhouse phone calls leaked his most personal thoughts about Drake, Gunna, and (ex?) girlfriend Mariah The Scientist, among others ... DJ Akademiks thinks the rapper may be a little too "thug" for his own good!!!

DJ Akademiks joined the new TMZ Livestream on Monday with Harvey & Charles and outlined a slew of Thug's current predicaments.

090725_young_thug_kal
I HAVE NO PROBLEM WITH THEM BUT...
Perspektives with Bank

The embattled rapper appeared on a podcast and went on a tangent, sharing that he had equal hatred towards snitches as he does closeted homosexuals ... Ak says it's because Thug has been disillusioned by the gangsta street code and rule #1 is never to rat!!!

Ak, Shawn Cotton and several others have been sharing the overflow of Thug phone calls ... one in particular about him seemingly cooperating with detectives in an interrogation room has the hip hop culture divided.

Another call caught Thug planning a baby with another woman around the same time Mariah was infamously asking him, "Am I your baby?" ... Thug's "Chapter Ended" tweet from over the weekend all but signified the relationship was done.

young thug insta 1

Thug's musical output has also fielded ZERO solo songs since his release, and Ak suspects the clause of his probation about not rapping about street activity for the next 15 years has staggered his artistic ability.

Which makes even more sense to drop the street code, no?!?

