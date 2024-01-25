Drake, Meek Mill Slam Leaking Of Young Thug's Jailhouse Phone Call
Drake and Meek Mill are angrily demanding justice for Young Thug ... after an intimate video recording of him and his girlfriend speaking sweet nothings leaked from jail.
Social media began circulating the video of YT and Mariah The Scientist this week ... the two spend over a minute long telling one another how much they miss each other and admiring the Cuban necklaces Thug bought her.
Leaked Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist jail call #freesex pic.twitter.com/w31nMcL7QD— HoodFamousTV (@HoodFamousTV_) January 24, 2024 @HoodFamousTV_
On Thursday, Drake thrust the spotlight on Chief Judge Ural Glanville -- the judge presiding over YT's much publicized RICO trial -- and quite frankly asked him just what kinda circus he was running as ringmaster!!!
"This gotta be some form of jail misconduct," Drake wrote on IG. "You gonna drag this talented man then not be able to control your employees using his personal business for their own gain?
Drake continued ... "Somebody benefitted from this video even existing and that's shameful whole case is a wsh just 3 the guy and let him come home and continue bringing light to Atlanta ... Shit is disgraceful... is this a criminal case or atlanta social media promo Ural Glanville?"
LISTEN: As court was about to take a break in the Young Thug YSL Rico trial Wednesday, a Zoom bomber made their support for the famed rapper known.— Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) January 10, 2024 @LawCrimeNetwork
"Free Thug! Mistrial! Free Thug! Mistrial!" the person shouted #YSL #YoungThug #YoungThugTrial pic.twitter.com/ZpC5dAQ4rQ
Drake and Thug are tight but that doesn't mean his opinions of the case are biased -- the case has been subjected to several hijinks along the way.
Meek also supported Thug, demanding he sue for having his rights violated.
The trial abruptly postponed proceedings until next Monday after the breach ... maybe an investigation is underway.