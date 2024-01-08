Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Young Thug Wears Shirt That Says 'Sex Records' In Court

1/8/2024 4:18 PM PT
MAKING A FASHION STATEMENT
Young Thug made an unexpected fashion statement in court on Monday ... rocking a white dress shirt with some hot and heavy language emblazoned on the front. Take a guess ...

The rapper -- who's in the middle of a criminal trial right now -- randomly told his followers to call him by the s-word years ago and the shirt's full message read, "SEX Records: Truly Humble Under God." Indeed, he was wearing this right there in front of the judge and jury.

His lawyer Brian Steele argued back in November that his rap name was an acronym for "Truly Humble Under God" ... and the "Young" was an ode to Tupac Shakur.

A calm and collected YT's bold wardrobe choice didn't seem to alarm his legal counsel ... the retired police sergeant reporting on the trial had a difference in opinion, though.

It was an eventful day in court for YSL ... Young Thug’s friend Trontavious “Tick” Stephens also took the stand and said some things ... but in a plain shirt.

