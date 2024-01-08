Young Thug Wears Shirt That Says 'Sex Records' In Court

Play video content Court TV

Young Thug made an unexpected fashion statement in court on Monday ... rocking a white dress shirt with some hot and heavy language emblazoned on the front. Take a guess ...

The rapper -- who's in the middle of a criminal trial right now -- randomly told his followers to call him by the s-word years ago and the shirt's full message read, "SEX Records: Truly Humble Under God." Indeed, he was wearing this right there in front of the judge and jury.

His lawyer Brian Steele argued back in November that his rap name was an acronym for "Truly Humble Under God" ... and the "Young" was an ode to Tupac Shakur.

The lawyer of rapper ‘Young Thug’ claims the ‘Thug’ in his name stands for:



Truly.



Humble.



Under.



pic.twitter.com/KpIggC0cmE — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) November 29, 2023

A calm and collected YT's bold wardrobe choice didn't seem to alarm his legal counsel ... the retired police sergeant reporting on the trial had a difference in opinion, though.

Young Thug’s friend Trontavious “Tick” Stephens admitted in his plea deal to criminal activity on behalf of a gang that has “three or more” members.



Asked to name the others this morning, Tick testified he believed he could be considered three people. pic.twitter.com/0jCZVbmw8I — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 8, 2024 @meghanncuniff