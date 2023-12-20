Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Young Thug's Father Tells Lil Baby to 'STFU' Speaking On Gunna

Young Thug's Father Tells Lil Baby 'STFU' About Gunna ... Gets Fans to Spam His IG

12/20/2023 12:15 PM PT
Young Thug's father is at his breaking point with Lil Baby shading Gunna over his plea deal, and wants him to zip it for good ... although, pops is using way harsher words!

In a new convo with Infamous Sylvia, Jeffrey Williams Sr. ripped Baby as the dust settled on his latest snipe ... calling Gunna a "rat" on his new track "350," which dropped last week.

Big Jeff isn't going for it, and straight up told Sylvia that Baby needs to "shut the f*** up" because he isn't helping Thug's cause.

He says Baby has yet to appear in court so the 4PF rapper doesn't have a clue what's going on ... and Jeffrey called for fans to swarm Baby's IG comments to ask him directly why he hasn't been in Fulton County's courtroom for the YSL RICO trial.

Lil Baby and Young Thug and tweets
The scheme to flood Baby's block was a success ... on Wednesday, fans ruthlessly trolled him, with some even teasing him that Gunna had surpassed him.

gunna shopping bodyguard with visible guns
At any rate, Gunna's not gambling with his life as the snitch narrative keeps pushin' like P. He was recently spotted with two armed security guards on a simple shopping trip in Bev. Hills.

Lil Baby might be looking for social media bodyguards soon.

