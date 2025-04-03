DJ Akademiks Says Kanye West Is 100% Coherent, On & Off Camera

Play video content TMZ.com

DJ Akademiks is the latest media maven to interview The Artist Formerly Known As Kanye West -- and from his POV, the marbles are still there!!!

Big Ak joined Charles and Babcock on "TMZ Live" on Thursday to discuss his explosive stand-up chat with Ye, where the unpredictable rapper popped up on him mid-interview, draped in all-black KKK garb.

Ye says his issue with Jim Jones started because Jones didn’t know how to make & send him a PDF😭 pic.twitter.com/SFd0fwPvIi — seb (@sebunfiltered) March 30, 2025 @sebunfiltered

Ye tried to give Ak the heads up about his David Duke fashion sense .. but Ak says he misread the text and still got surprised.

There's been a ton of controversial imagery and posts surrounding the new album rollout -- and it looks like the pic of the Klan couple will be the final "WW3" cover art.

Ak says even if you don't agree with Ye's politics, he's witnessed coherency on and off camera that makes him challenge the claims that Ye's clinically crazy.

Especially on the music front ... Ak says he's heard chunks of the "WW3" album and Ye was tinkering with the tempo of his plea to estranged wife Bianca Censori, so it's unclear what the final version will sound like.