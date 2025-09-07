Young Thug Says He Doesn't Trust Gay Men Who Aren't Open About Sexuality

Play video content Perspektives with Bank

Young Thug says he doesn't trust people putting on a facade ... especially men who come out as gay after they've already struck up a friendship.

The rapper made the controversial comments on the "Perspektives with Bank" podcast ... equating informing the cops about someone with coming out as gay after first claiming to be straight.

It's a convoluted argument ... but, essentially, Thug says if you present yourself one way -- a straight man in this case -- and later come out, then he's not rocking with you anymore.

YT says he doesn't care if he meets a gay man, and they tell him they're gay ... it's changing Thug's perception by coming out that he's just not comfortable with.

Thug tries to say multiple times he isn't homophobic ... adding he hopes members of the LGBTQ+ community know he's on their side, and claiming he's got employees who are gay, so he can't be homophobic.

However, a few times he does seem to make a distinction between being gay and being a man. For instance, he says, "If I look at you like a man, and we f***ing bitches together -- girls together -- and we doing certain s***, and I look at you in a man light and then I find out you gay there ain't really nothing you can say to me."

It seems Thug's trying to make a point about false appearances ... but, quite frankly, it's coming off homophobic here -- no matter how much Thug tries to say he's an ally.