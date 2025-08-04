Young Thug Rides Horse During Community Service Givebacks in Atlanta

Young Thug's probation terms prohibit him from hanging around Atlanta without a good reason -- but he's taking his community service by the reins ... on horseback!!!

We got pics of Thug from over the weekend, where he joined Hosea Helps for their annual back-to-school event ... dishing out everything from backpacks, books, and essential school supplies to local families in the area ... something ATL rap stars are renowned for doing each year.

The horse, of course, was actually just part of a petting zoo connected to the event, and Thug giddied up and decided to ride 'em cowboy-style -- a big hit with the kids!!!

Thug's been pushing to modify the terms of his court-mandated community service to visit Atlanta for friends and family at his leisure, and he appeared fully engaged in the event ... he was facing life in prison and is grateful to be able to congregate with real people again.

All families at the giveaway took home a box of groceries, funds for rent/utilities to help avoid eviction or utility shut-offs, and welfare checks for those eligible for available social services.

