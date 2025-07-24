Jeezy Organizing Community Giveaway for 20th Anniversary of Classic Album

Still Giving Back To 'My Hood' 20 Years Later!!!

Jeezy boasted about giving back to his "Hood" on his classic debut album "Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101" -- a motto he's still living by 20 years later!!!

On Saturday, July 26, Jeezy is partnering with one of the USA's largest community development organizations -- Local Initiatives Support Corporation AKA LISC -- for a full-blown "Community Day" at Impact Church in East Point, Georgia, throughout the day, starting at noon.

The free event is led by Jeezy's Street Dreamz Foundation and will be open to the community with no registration required ... also serving as a dual celebration for the 20th anniversary of '101,' which was released on the same day back in 2004.

Jeezy and Co. plan to dole out over 25K pounds of food and offer free health screenings for diabetes, blood pressure, and prostate health for attendees.

There will also be back-to-school supplies available for more than 500 children, and an emphasis on empowering youth development and community transformation to strengthen the community.

Jeezy will be spreading the goodwill all year through a series of community activations throughout various cities -- but had to take care of home first.